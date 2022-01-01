Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve burritos

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Kid Burrito$5.95
Scrambled eggs and mixed cheese wrapped inside of a flour tortilla. Served with home fries
Egg White Burrito$14.45
Three egg whites scrambled, turkey sausage, spinach, pico de gallo and parmesan cheese. Served with sriracha lime aioli, sour cream and fruit. Make it GF add $1
Breakfast Burrito$13.95
Three eggs scrambled, sausage, red and green peppers, pico de gallo and mixed cheeses. Served with sriracha lime aioli, sour cream and home fries. Make it GF wrap for $1
More about Wally's Restaurant
Living on the Veg

2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens

Desayuno Burrito$12.75
tofu scramble, home fries, avocado, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, our vegan cheese sauce and hot sauce in a whole wheat wrap.
More about Living on the Veg

Map

Map

