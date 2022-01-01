Cake in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve cake
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Crab Cake Grilled Cheese
|$18.00
Grilled Cheese stuffed with Crab Cake
Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
|Crab Cakes
|$20.50
2 Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade Sauce
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
How You Brewin Coffee Co.
8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Cake That Vegan Cookie Sandwich
|$6.00
Vegan and Gluten free
|Crumb Cake
|$2.75
|Crumb Cake Platter
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Chocolate Layer Cake
|$10.00
|Limoncello Cake
|$10.00
|GF Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
More about The WooHoo
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The WooHoo
211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Easter Egg Ice Cream Cake
|$45.00
Order now for pick-up on April 15th & 16th! A 10" vanilla & chocolate colorfully decorated easter egg ice cream cake with a layer of cake crunch. To order a custom cake please call 609-492-5433.
|Easter Basket Ice Cream Cake
|$45.00
Order now for pick-up on April 15th & 16th! Vanilla & chocolate ice cream with a layer of cake crunch, whipped topping, & Easter Basket decoration. Available in 10" or 6". To order a custom cake please call 609-492-5433.
More about Engleside Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$38.95
Homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, old bay fries
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
Coleslaw, spicy remoulade, french fries
|Molten Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.95
Burnt sugar ice cream
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$12.00
with nutella drizzle
More about The Beach House Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Chocolate Chip Lava Cake
|$11.00
|Crab Cake App
|$22.00
|Crab Cakes
|$54.00
lightly seasoned colossal lump crabmeat served with our
signature sauce
More about Black Eyed Susans
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|CRAB CAKE ENTREE
|$56.00
two 3.5oz fresh jumbo lump crab cakes, herbed potatoes, mixed greens, remoulade
More about The Arlington
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Tres Leches Cake
|$10.00
|Chocolate Cake
|$10.00
More about Panzone's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$12.00
Crispy fried strips of funnel cake tossed with powdered sugar and drizzled with nutella
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Crumb Cake Slice
|$4.95
Two slices, fresh-baked, buttered and grilled.
|Vegan Fluff Cakes
|$14.95
Two Vegan spelt fluff cakes topped with blueberries and home made coconut butter. Served with pure maple syrup.
