Cake in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve cake

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Grilled Cheese$18.00
Grilled Cheese stuffed with Crab Cake
Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Crab Cakes$20.50
2 Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade Sauce
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Item pic

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake That Vegan Cookie Sandwich$6.00
Vegan and Gluten free
Crumb Cake$2.75
Crumb Cake Platter
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Item pic

 

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Layer Cake$10.00
Limoncello Cake$10.00
GF Flourless Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Consumer pic

 

Island Market

5715 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake$2.75
More about Island Market
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The WooHoo

211 South Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

Avg 4.4 (506 reviews)
Takeout
Easter Egg Ice Cream Cake$45.00
Order now for pick-up on April 15th & 16th! A 10" vanilla & chocolate colorfully decorated easter egg ice cream cake with a layer of cake crunch. To order a custom cake please call 609-492-5433.
Easter Basket Ice Cream Cake$45.00
Order now for pick-up on April 15th & 16th! Vanilla & chocolate ice cream with a layer of cake crunch, whipped topping, & Easter Basket decoration. Available in 10" or 6". To order a custom cake please call 609-492-5433.
More about The WooHoo
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$38.95
Homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, old bay fries
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
Coleslaw, spicy remoulade, french fries
Molten Chocolate Lava Cake$9.95
Burnt sugar ice cream
More about Engleside Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$12.00
with nutella drizzle
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Lava Cake$11.00
Crab Cake App$22.00
Crab Cakes$54.00
lightly seasoned colossal lump crabmeat served with our
signature sauce
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB CAKE ENTREE$56.00
two 3.5oz fresh jumbo lump crab cakes, herbed potatoes, mixed greens, remoulade
More about Black Eyed Susans
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tres Leches Cake$10.00
Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about The Arlington
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$12.00
Crispy fried strips of funnel cake tossed with powdered sugar and drizzled with nutella
More about Panzone's Pizza
Item pic

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crumb Cake Slice$4.95
Two slices, fresh-baked, buttered and grilled.
Vegan Fluff Cakes$14.95
Two Vegan spelt fluff cakes topped with blueberries and home made coconut butter. Served with pure maple syrup.
Crumb Cake Slice$4.95
Two slices of fresh baked old fashioned crumb cake buttered and then grilled. Topped with powdered sugar.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Living on the Veg

2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crumb Cake$4.00
baked by Jess of Siren Sweets - follow her on Instagram @sirensweets_ !
More about Living on the Veg

