Cappuccino in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve cappuccino

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cappuccino$3.35
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Agnello's Cafe - Harvey Cedars

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cappuccino Freddo$5.50
Take the Classic Hot Cappuccino but make it iced and creamy! Made with 2 shots of Espresso and then topped with Whipped Vanilla Cold Foam.
Served only in a 16 oz cup.
Dairy Option is made with Whole Milk and Heavy Whipping Cream! Dairy Free Option is made with Oat Milk and Plant Based Heavy Whipping Cream!
More about Agnello's Cafe - Harvey Cedars

