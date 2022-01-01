Chicken wraps in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve chicken wraps
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Panzone's Pizza
2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing in a Garlic Herb Wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Breaded Chicken Tossed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato in a Garlic Herb Wrap
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Romano in a Garlic Herb Wrap
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|GF Chicken Club Wrap
|$16.45
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
Choose GF wrap.
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.95
Chicken fried crispy and tossed in Buffalo sauce. Salad mix tossed in bleu cheese dressing, red onions and grape tomatoes. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|GF Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$16.45
Chicken, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, red onions and tomato.
Choose GF Wrap
Choose grilled chicken