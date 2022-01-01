Chicken wraps in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.00
Breaded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Ranch Dressing in a Garlic Herb Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Breaded Chicken Tossed with Spicy Buffalo Sauce with Crumbled Bleu Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato in a Garlic Herb Wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Caesar Dressing & Romano in a Garlic Herb Wrap
More about Panzone's Pizza
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Chicken Club Wrap$16.45
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mixed cheese and ranch dressing.
Choose GF wrap.
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.95
Chicken fried crispy and tossed in Buffalo sauce. Salad mix tossed in bleu cheese dressing, red onions and grape tomatoes. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
GF Buffalo Chicken Wrap$16.45
Chicken, Buffalo sauce, lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, red onions and tomato.
Choose GF Wrap
Choose grilled chicken
More about Wally's Restaurant

