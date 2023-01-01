Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

How You Brewin Coffee Co.

8 North Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Croissant$3.25
More about How You Brewin Coffee Co.
Consumer pic

 

Queen City Market

525 2nd Street, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Queen City Market

Map

Map

