Clams in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve clams

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Clam Strips$12.00
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Item pic

 

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
NE Clam Chowder$10.00
FLATBREAD CLAM$19.00
Clams & Spaghetti$30.00
local littlenecks, marinara, cherry peppermarinara or classic white
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barnegat Bay Clams Casino$13.95
Littlenecks broiled with peppers, onion and Bacon
More about Engleside Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Clams & Linguini White$29.00
Sauteed with fresh garlic, herbs and spices, served scampi style over linguini
Garlic Steamed Clams$16.00
Dozen local Barnegat Bay little necks sauteed in garlic and butter
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
New England Clam Chowder - Quart$22.00
White Clam Sauce$31.00
over linguini
Red Clam Sauce$31.00
over linguini
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CLAM PIE$20.00
Parmesan pecorino blend | oregano | pangrattato | lemon oil
More about Black Eyed Susans
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF New England Clam Chowder$6.95
Celery, onion, potato and unique blend of seasonings
Choose no crackers
New England Clam Chowder$6.95
Made fresh every day. Our clam chowder is now gluten free. Thick, creamy chowder made with celery, onions, potatoes and a blend of seasonings.
GF Linguine & Clams$27.95
Delicate, sweet clams and fresh herbs tossed in either a creamy white or vibrant red clam sauce. Served over a bed of linguine.
Choose GF Linguine
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Chef Kazmac's homemade Red Chowder is fresh Long Island Middlenecks.
Mussels & Clams$13.95
In our homemade Red or White Sauce with Melone Bro's bread for sopping up all the goodness!
More about Neptune Surfside Grill
Item pic

 

Dock & Claw Clam Bar

506 Centre Street, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Clams 1 Dozen (gf)$20.00
Local Middle Necks
Clams w/ white wine & garlic (gf)$18.00
New England Clam Chowder$10.00
Clams, Bacon, Potatoes, Bread....stop it!
More about Dock & Claw Clam Bar

