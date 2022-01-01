Clams in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve clams
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Fried Clam Strips
|$12.00
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|NE Clam Chowder
|$10.00
|FLATBREAD CLAM
|$19.00
|Clams & Spaghetti
|$30.00
local littlenecks, marinara, cherry peppermarinara or classic white
More about Engleside Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Barnegat Bay Clams Casino
|$13.95
Littlenecks broiled with peppers, onion and Bacon
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Clams & Linguini White
|$29.00
Sauteed with fresh garlic, herbs and spices, served scampi style over linguini
|Garlic Steamed Clams
|$16.00
Dozen local Barnegat Bay little necks sauteed in garlic and butter
More about The Beach House Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|New England Clam Chowder - Quart
|$22.00
|White Clam Sauce
|$31.00
over linguini
|Red Clam Sauce
|$31.00
over linguini
More about Black Eyed Susans
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|CLAM PIE
|$20.00
Parmesan pecorino blend | oregano | pangrattato | lemon oil
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|GF New England Clam Chowder
|$6.95
Celery, onion, potato and unique blend of seasonings
Choose no crackers
|New England Clam Chowder
|$6.95
Made fresh every day. Our clam chowder is now gluten free. Thick, creamy chowder made with celery, onions, potatoes and a blend of seasonings.
|GF Linguine & Clams
|$27.95
Delicate, sweet clams and fresh herbs tossed in either a creamy white or vibrant red clam sauce. Served over a bed of linguine.
Choose GF Linguine
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
More about Neptune Surfside Grill
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Manhattan Clam Chowder
Chef Kazmac's homemade Red Chowder is fresh Long Island Middlenecks.
|Mussels & Clams
|$13.95
In our homemade Red or White Sauce with Melone Bro's bread for sopping up all the goodness!