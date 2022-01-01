Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve crab cakes

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co.

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Grilled Cheese$18.00
Grilled Cheese stuffed with Crab Cake
Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
Crab Cakes$20.50
2 Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade Sauce
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co.
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes$38.95
Homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, old bay fries
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$19.95
Coleslaw, spicy remoulade, french fries
More about Engleside Restaurant
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake App$22.00
Crab Cakes$54.00
lightly seasoned colossal lump crabmeat served with our
signature sauce
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRAB CAKE ENTREE$56.00
two 3.5oz fresh jumbo lump crab cakes, herbed potatoes, mixed greens, remoulade
More about Black Eyed Susans
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes$32.95
House-made with red peppers, scallions, panko and a touch of dijon. Pan-fired and then broiled. Served with French fries, dill sauce and chef's vegetable selection.
Crab Cake Sandwich$17.95
A large cake made with fresh jumbo lump crab meat. Served on a brioche roll with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
More about Wally's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cheese Fries

Omelettes

Pretzels

Bruschetta

Waffles

Pies

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston