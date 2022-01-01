Crab cakes in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve crab cakes
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Crab Cake Grilled Cheese
|$18.00
Grilled Cheese stuffed with Crab Cake
Served on Crafted White Bread with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
|Crab Cakes
|$20.50
2 Crab Cakes with Mango Remoulade Sauce
Served with Potato Tots, Coleslaw & Street Corn
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes
|$38.95
Homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce, old bay fries
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$19.95
Coleslaw, spicy remoulade, french fries
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Crab Cake App
|$22.00
|Crab Cakes
|$54.00
lightly seasoned colossal lump crabmeat served with our
signature sauce
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|CRAB CAKE ENTREE
|$56.00
two 3.5oz fresh jumbo lump crab cakes, herbed potatoes, mixed greens, remoulade
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Crab Cakes
|$32.95
House-made with red peppers, scallions, panko and a touch of dijon. Pan-fired and then broiled. Served with French fries, dill sauce and chef's vegetable selection.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$17.95
A large cake made with fresh jumbo lump crab meat. Served on a brioche roll with tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.