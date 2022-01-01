Fajitas in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve fajitas
502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Fajita Ancient Grains Bowl
|$15.49
Onions, peppers, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, cheddar, rice, fajita seasoning
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Grilled Fajitas
|$0.00
Choice of Portobello Mushrooms, Chicken or Shrimp marinated in herbs and spices grilled with bright tri-colored peppers and onions served with guacamole, pico de gallo, and vegan sour cream.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.