Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fudge in
Beach Haven
/
Beach Haven
/
Fudge
Beach Haven restaurants that serve fudge
The Meltdown
Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach
No reviews yet
Hot Fudge Sundae
$7.25
More about The Meltdown
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
No reviews yet
Fudge Brownie a la Mode
$4.95
House-made. A moist chewy brownie with a rich fudge taste. Served warm with a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream on top. Topped with chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven
Walnut Salad
Calamari
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Black Bean Burgers
Chicken Wraps
Pies
Scallops
Pork Chops
More near Beach Haven to explore
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Barnegat
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Absecon
Avg 3.8
(5 restaurants)
Forked River
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Manahawkin
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Seaside Park
Avg 3
(4 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Pleasantville
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Atlantic City
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Ocean City
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Vineland
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(516 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(502 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(320 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston