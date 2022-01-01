Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots (24)$24.00
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Knots (12)$12.00
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Knots (6)$6.00
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked, topped with our homemade garlic sauce & Romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Panzone's Pizza

2117 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Avg 4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots (12)$12.00
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked and topped with our homemade garlic sauce & romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
Garlic Knots (6)$6.00
A customer favorite!! Made from our special dough, hand tied & baked and topped with our homemade garlic sauce & romano cheese. Served with a side of sauce.
More about Panzone's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Chicken Parmesan

Black Bean Burgers

Chocolate Cake

Burritos

Margherita Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston