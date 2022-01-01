Greek salad in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve greek salad

LBI Table

502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$14.49
Romaine, feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, cubanelle peppers, artichoke hearts, lemon vinaigrette
More about LBI Table
Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$13.95
Crisp romaine, rich kalamata olives, smoky roasted red peppers, cucumbers, and feta cheese. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken $12.25 Add Shrimp $13.95
GF Greek Salad$12.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese.
More about Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

