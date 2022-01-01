Greek salad in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve greek salad
More about LBI Table
LBI Table
502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Greek Salad
|$14.49
Romaine, feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, cubanelle peppers, artichoke hearts, lemon vinaigrette
More about Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Greek Salad
|$13.95
Crisp romaine, rich kalamata olives, smoky roasted red peppers, cucumbers, and feta cheese. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Add chicken $12.25 Add Shrimp $13.95
|GF Greek Salad
|$12.95
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, cucumbers and feta cheese.