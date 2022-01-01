Lobster rolls in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve lobster rolls
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
325 9th St, Beach Haven
|Lobster Roll
|$22.00
knuckle and claw meat served cold over greens, on a butter toasted split top bun
More about Engleside Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Lobster Roll
|$16.50
Lobster tempura, avocado, spicy sauce, topped with sweet sauce
More about The Gables
The Gables
212 Centre Street, Beach Haven
|Lobster Rolls
|$64.00
8 Rolls Per Order, Toasted Brioche, Lemon Mayonnaise, Fresh Herbs
More about The Arlington
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Lobster Roll
|$24.00
More about Neptune Surfside Grill
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Down East Lobster Roll Dinner
|$26.00