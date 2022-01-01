Mac and cheese in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Great American Lobster Roll Co.
210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Lobster Meat
|Crab Mac & Cheese
|$15.00
Mac & Cheese with Signature Cheese Sauce & Crab Meat
|Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
Macaroni & Vermont Cheddar Cheese
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Iron Oak Smokehouse
325 9th Street 23, Beach Haven
|Mac & Cheese
Creamy four-cheese mac & cheese, topped with crispy bacon & panko breadcrumbs
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$9.00
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Kid Mac and Cheese
|$6.95
Campanelle pasta and a house made cheese sauce.
|Truffle Mac and Cheese
|$22.95
Wild mushrooms, applewood bacon, grilled chicken. Tossed in a thick cream sauce with Colby, Jack and parmesan cheeses tossed with campanelle pasta. Topped with a drizzle of truffle oil.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|GF Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$26.95
A decadent GF penne pasta dish with wild mushrooms, applewood smoked bacon & grilled chicken in a rich creamy cheddar sauce with just a hint of truffle oil.
Choose GF Penne
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$26.00
One of our Chef's Signature Dishes. He blends four cheeses cut from the wheel daily with chunks of feet Maine Lobster.