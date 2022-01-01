Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

Chili Lime Mahi bowl$18.00
chili lime glazed mahi, black beans, corn, island rice, strawberry mango salsa
Blackened Mahi taco$17.00
grilled blackened mahi, pickled cabbage, wasabi lime tartar, pico de gallo
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Bucca Mahi Mahi$25.95
Mahi seasoned with blackening spices, pan-seared and finished with Sambuca. Perfect combination of hot and sweet. Served with spinach mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable selection.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$15.95
Mahi mahi seasoned with blackening spices, topped with pickled red onions. Served on a brioche roll with chipotle aioli and mixed greens. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
GF Blackened Mahi Sandwich$17.45
Mahi mahi, pickle red onion, spring mix and chipotle aioli.
Choose GF Round Roll
More about Wally's Restaurant

