Mahi mahi in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Chili Lime Mahi bowl
|$18.00
chili lime glazed mahi, black beans, corn, island rice, strawberry mango salsa
|Blackened Mahi taco
|$17.00
grilled blackened mahi, pickled cabbage, wasabi lime tartar, pico de gallo
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Bucca Mahi Mahi
|$25.95
Mahi seasoned with blackening spices, pan-seared and finished with Sambuca. Perfect combination of hot and sweet. Served with spinach mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable selection.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$15.95
Mahi mahi seasoned with blackening spices, topped with pickled red onions. Served on a brioche roll with chipotle aioli and mixed greens. Make it GF add $1. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|GF Blackened Mahi Sandwich
|$17.45
Mahi mahi, pickle red onion, spring mix and chipotle aioli.
Choose GF Round Roll