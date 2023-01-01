Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve milkshakes

The Boardwalk image

 

The Boardwalk

2306 S Bay Ave, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Milkshake$7.75
More about The Boardwalk
Consumer pic

 

Dockside Diner - 2404 Long Beach Blvd.

2404 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milkshake$7.99
More about Dockside Diner - 2404 Long Beach Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Cake

Chicken Parmesan

Fish And Chips

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Eggplant Parm

Sweet Potato Fries

Burritos

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston