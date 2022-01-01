Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mushroom burgers in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Wild Mushrooms Burgers$14.95
Two 1/4 lb burgers topped with shiitake, cremini, button mushrooms, swiss cheese. Lettuce, tomato, red onion and signature sauce
Choose GF burgers buns
Wild Mushroom Burgers$14.95
Two quarter pound burgers topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with fries and pickle spear.
Wild Mushroom Burgers$14.95
Two quarter pound burgers topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms. Served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato and red onion. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
More about Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Portabella Mushroom Burger$13.95
Jumbo Portabello, Fresh Mozzarella, Balsamic Reduction on a Brioche.
More about Neptune Surfside Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Garden Salad

Steamed Broccoli

Blt Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Black Bean Burgers

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (515 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (160 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (705 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston