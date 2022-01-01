Mushroom soup in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve mushroom soup
LBI Table
502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Bowl - Soup Of The Day (Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice & Grains)
|$6.50
|Cup - Soup of the Day (Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice & Grains)
|$4.25
|Pint - Soup of the Day (Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice & Grains)
|$5.00
Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup
|$6.25
A rich wild brown rice broth with cemini and button mushrooms, celery, onions and brandy. Truffle oil drizzle.
