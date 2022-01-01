Nachos in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve nachos
SEAFOOD
Neptune Surfside Grill
8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Tuna Nachos Dinner
|$17.95
First place winner Jazzy Scallop Fest these are scrumptious, Ahi sushi-grade Tuna atop crispy wontons & seaweed salad, scallions, sesame seeds, sriracha, soy reduction, creamed wasabi sauce. We serve these at most of our catering events and they all go, quickly!
|Tuna Nachos Lunch
|$17.95
Living on the Veg
2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens
|GF Nachos Ramos
|$13.50
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
|Mini Nachos
|$6.00
blue corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade cheese sauce with black beans and tomatoes.
|Nachos Ramos
|$13.50
