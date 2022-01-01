Nachos in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Nachos Dinner$17.95
First place winner Jazzy Scallop Fest these are scrumptious, Ahi sushi-grade Tuna atop crispy wontons & seaweed salad, scallions, sesame seeds, sriracha, soy reduction, creamed wasabi sauce. We serve these at most of our catering events and they all go, quickly!
Tuna Nachos Lunch$17.95
First place winner Jazzy Scallop Fest these are scrumptious, Ahi sushi-grade Tuna atop crispy wontons & seaweed salad, scallions, sesame seeds, sriracha, soy reduction, creamed wasabi sauce. We serve these at most of our catering events and they all go, quickly!
Living on the Veg

2613 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Gardens

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Nachos Ramos$13.50
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
Mini Nachos$6.00
blue corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade cheese sauce with black beans and tomatoes.
Nachos Ramos$13.50
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
