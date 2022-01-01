Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants that serve omelettes

Island Market

5715 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

Cheese Omelette$7.00
Western Omelette$8.00
3-Egg omelette with ham, onion, green peppers.
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Margherita Omelette$15.45
Egg whites with garlic spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Served with fresh fruit in place of home fries.
Mediterranean Omelette$14.45
Chopped spinach, kalamata olives, tomatoes and Feta cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
Farmers Omelette$15.45
Bacon, sausage, ham, red and green peppers, onions amd cheedar cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
