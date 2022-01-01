Omelettes in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Island Market
Island Market
5715 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township
|Cheese Omelette
|$7.00
|Western Omelette
|$8.00
3-Egg omelette with ham, onion, green peppers.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Margherita Omelette
|$15.45
Egg whites with garlic spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese and fresh basil. Served with fresh fruit in place of home fries.
|Mediterranean Omelette
|$14.45
Chopped spinach, kalamata olives, tomatoes and Feta cheese. Served with toast and home fries.
|Farmers Omelette
|$15.45
Bacon, sausage, ham, red and green peppers, onions amd cheedar cheese. Served with toast and home fries.