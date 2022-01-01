Pancakes in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve pancakes
LBI Table
502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Pancakes
|$9.29
Full Stack of 3
|Flight of Pancakes
|$13.79
Any 3 Of Our Selection - Perfect for Sharing
|Lemon Berry Pancakes
|$12.79
Blueberries, Lemon Zest And Powdered Sugar
Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Gluten Free Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$6.95
3 small gluten free pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar.
|Reese's Pancakes
|$13.95
3 pancakes with chocolate and peanut butter chips baked inside, topped with chocolate and peanut butter sauce, chocolate and peanut butter chips and powdered sugar.
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$5.95
3 silver dollar pancakes topped with butter and powdered sugar.