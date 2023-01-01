Philly cheesesteaks in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

LBI Table

502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
THE DEVITO - SHORT PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$10.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS & AMERICAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH FRIES
More about LBI Table
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$16.95
8 oz 100% steak marinated and grilled with onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms. Topped with American cheese. Served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
Vegan Philly Cheesesteak$17.95
Seitan, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, cashew cheese sauce. Served on a hoagie roll.
Philly Cheese Steak$16.95
8 oz 100% steak marinated and grilled with onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms. Topped with American cheese. Served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries, cole slaw and a pickle.
More about Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

