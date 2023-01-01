Philly cheesesteaks in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks
LBI Table
502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|THE DEVITO - SHORT PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
|$10.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK WITH ONIONS, PEPPERS & AMERICAN CHEESE. SERVED WITH FRIES
Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.95
8 oz 100% steak marinated and grilled with onions, roasted red peppers and mushrooms. Topped with American cheese. Served on a hoagie roll. Served with fries, cole slaw and pickle.
|Vegan Philly Cheesesteak
|$17.95
Seitan, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, onion, cashew cheese sauce. Served on a hoagie roll.
|Philly Cheese Steak
|$16.95
