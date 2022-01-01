Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Beach Haven

Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$9.95
Whipped cream and Strawberries
The Beach House Restaurant image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$11.00
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TRADITIONAL PIE$17.00
tomato | mozzarella | oregano | seven sisters
BIANCO PIE$20.00
Blended mozzarella | ricotta | arugula | pine nuts | preserved lemon
TOMATO PIE$16.00
Jersey fresh tomatoes, oregano
Item pic

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.95
Treat your taste buds to a vacation. Real Key West lime juice filling layered on a cookie crumb crust. Topped with a sweet whipped cream.
