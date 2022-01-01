Pies in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Key Lime Pie
|$9.95
Whipped cream and Strawberries
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$11.00
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|TRADITIONAL PIE
|$17.00
tomato | mozzarella | oregano | seven sisters
|BIANCO PIE
|$20.00
Blended mozzarella | ricotta | arugula | pine nuts | preserved lemon
|TOMATO PIE
|$16.00
Jersey fresh tomatoes, oregano