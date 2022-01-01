Quesadillas in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas
Agnello's On The Cove
6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars
|Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with Brown Rice and Low Fat Cheese
SMOOTHIES
Birdy's Cafe
7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Breakfast Quesadilla
|$14.00
Quesadilla with eggs, spinach, cheddar cheese, and your choice of meat.
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Jerk Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Jerk chicken, smoked cheddar cheese, pineapple pico de gallo
|Kids Quesadilla
|$8.00
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$10.00
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$11.95
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, colby and jack cheese with a light drizzle of ranch dressing.
|GF Chicken Ranch Quesadilla
|$13.45
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mixed cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Choose GF Tortilla.
|GF Garden Quesadilla
|$12.95
Zucchini, broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and mixed cheese.
Choose GF Tortilla