Quesadillas in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve quesadillas

Agnello's On The Cove

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla served in a Whole Wheat Tortilla with Brown Rice and Low Fat Cheese
More about Agnello's On The Cove
SMOOTHIES

Birdy's Cafe

7801 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.5 (18 reviews)
Breakfast Quesadilla$14.00
Quesadilla with eggs, spinach, cheddar cheese, and your choice of meat.
More about Birdy's Cafe
Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

Jerk Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Jerk chicken, smoked cheddar cheese, pineapple pico de gallo
Kids Quesadilla$8.00
Cheese Quesadilla$10.00
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$11.95
Grilled chicken, applewood smoked bacon, grilled onions, colby and jack cheese with a light drizzle of ranch dressing.
GF Chicken Ranch Quesadilla$13.45
Grilled chicken, bacon, onions, mixed cheese and a drizzle of ranch dressing.
Choose GF Tortilla.
GF Garden Quesadilla$12.95
Zucchini, broccoli, spinach, tomato, mushrooms, onion, peppers, and mixed cheese.
Choose GF Tortilla
More about Wally's Restaurant

