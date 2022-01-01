Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice soup in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve rice soup

Consumer pic

 

LBI Table

502 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl - Soup Of The Day (Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice & Grains)$6.50
Cup - Soup of the Day (Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice & Grains)$4.25
Pint - Soup of the Day (Creamy Mushroom Wild Rice & Grains)$5.00
More about LBI Table
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup$6.25
A rich wild brown rice broth with cemini and button mushrooms, celery, onions and brandy. Truffle oil drizzle.
Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup$0.00
Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup$6.25
More about Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

