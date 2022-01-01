Rigatoni in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve rigatoni

Item pic

 

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stuffed Rigatoni Rosa$27.00
ricotta filled rigatoni tossed in our signature rosa vodka sauce
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Rigatoni App$20.00
More about The Arlington

