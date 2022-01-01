Scallops in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar

325 9th St, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (410 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Scallop Salad$20.00
blackened viking village scallops, artisan greens, candied pecans, bacon, Gorgonzola, oranges, Raspberry vinaigrette
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Absoluetly Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster$36.95
Vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and green onion over angel hair pasta
Spicy Scallop Roll$8.50
Scallop, tempura flakes, spicy sauce
Barnegat Light Sea Scallops with Angel Hair Pasta$32.95
Baby artichokes, capers and white wine
More about Engleside Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Scallop Scampi$33.00
Sauteed in a butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce over linguini
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops image

SEAFOOD

Stefano's Restaurant

1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

Avg 4.6 (2154 reviews)
Takeout
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
More about Stefano's Restaurant
Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS

The Beach House Restaurant

13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace

Avg 4.5 (130 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops$44.00
Broiled Scallops$44.00
Seared Scallops$45.00
Barnegat Light scallops drizzled with wasabi honey mustard & served with quinoa
More about The Beach House Restaurant
Black Eyed Susans image

PIZZA

Black Eyed Susans

7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.9 (4003 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Scallop$40.00
fennel roasted tomato broccoli rabe bagna cauda
More about Black Eyed Susans
Item pic

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barnegat Light Sea Scallops$32.95
Seared in brown butter, served atop a bed of creamy parmesan risotto with sauteed baby spinach and sweety drop peppers.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$30.00
These are literally "right off the boat" with black garlic, white truffle oil, and Jumbo NJ Asparagus, Risotto.
More about Neptune Surfside Grill

