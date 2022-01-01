Scallops in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve scallops
More about Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Gazebo Grill and Sushi Bar
325 9th St, Beach Haven
|Blackened Scallop Salad
|$20.00
blackened viking village scallops, artisan greens, candied pecans, bacon, Gorgonzola, oranges, Raspberry vinaigrette
More about Engleside Restaurant
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Absoluetly Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster
|$36.95
Vodka cream sauce, prosciutto and green onion over angel hair pasta
|Spicy Scallop Roll
|$8.50
Scallop, tempura flakes, spicy sauce
|Barnegat Light Sea Scallops with Angel Hair Pasta
|$32.95
Baby artichokes, capers and white wine
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Shrimp & Scallop Scampi
|$33.00
Sauteed in a butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce over linguini
More about Stefano's Restaurant
SEAFOOD
Stefano's Restaurant
1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township
|Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops
|$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
More about The Beach House Restaurant
PASTA • SEAFOOD • STEAKS
The Beach House Restaurant
13015 Long Beach Blvd, Beach Haven Terrace
|Fried Scallops
|$44.00
|Broiled Scallops
|$44.00
|Seared Scallops
|$45.00
Barnegat Light scallops drizzled with wasabi honey mustard & served with quinoa
More about Black Eyed Susans
PIZZA
Black Eyed Susans
7908 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars
|Grilled Scallop
|$40.00
fennel roasted tomato broccoli rabe bagna cauda
More about Wally's Restaurant
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Barnegat Light Sea Scallops
|$32.95
Seared in brown butter, served atop a bed of creamy parmesan risotto with sauteed baby spinach and sweety drop peppers.
