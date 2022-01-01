Sea scallops in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve sea scallops
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Engleside Restaurant
30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven
|Barnegat Light Sea Scallops with Angel Hair Pasta
|$32.95
Baby artichokes, capers and white wine
|Wasabi Sea Scallops
|$13.95
Sriracha chili, sweet soy and wasabi sauces
|Blackened Sea Scallops from Viking Village
|$13.95
Drawn butter, fresh lemon
SEAFOOD
Stefano's Restaurant
1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township
|Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops
|$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Barnegat Light Sea Scallops
|$32.95
Seared in brown butter, served atop a bed of creamy parmesan risotto with sauteed baby spinach and sweety drop peppers.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.