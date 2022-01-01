Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants that serve sea scallops

Engleside Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Engleside Restaurant

30 Engleside Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 4.5 (687 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Barnegat Light Sea Scallops with Angel Hair Pasta$32.95
Baby artichokes, capers and white wine
Wasabi Sea Scallops$13.95
Sriracha chili, sweet soy and wasabi sauces
Blackened Sea Scallops from Viking Village$13.95
Drawn butter, fresh lemon
More about Engleside Restaurant
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops image

SEAFOOD

Stefano's Restaurant

1814 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach Township

Avg 4.6 (2154 reviews)
Takeout
Barnegat Light Seared Sea Scallops$38.00
Over Crabmeat, Spinach & Tomato Risotto
More about Stefano's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Barnegat Light Sea Scallops$32.95
Seared in brown butter, served atop a bed of creamy parmesan risotto with sauteed baby spinach and sweety drop peppers.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
More about Wally's Restaurant

