Short ribs in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve short ribs

The Gables image

 

The Gables

212 Centre Street, Beach Haven

Avg 4.7 (1680 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Asian Style Short Ribs$98.00
Sweet and Spicy Glazed Braised Short Ribs. Asian style with Ginger and Soy, topped with Peanuts and Scallions, Dairy Free, Feeds Four
More about The Gables
The Arlington image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Arlington

1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

Avg 4.3 (2266 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Short Ribs$32.00
More about The Arlington
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Short Ribs$28.95
Panned short ribs in a chianti wild mushroom sauce. Served with creamy spinach mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable selection.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
GF Short Ribs$28.95
Boneless, delectable short ribs, braised for 5 hours in a Chianti wine broth sauce. Served with Chef's choice of potato and vegetable.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
More about Wally's Restaurant

