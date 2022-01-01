Short ribs in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve short ribs
The Gables
212 Centre Street, Beach Haven
|Asian Style Short Ribs
|$98.00
Sweet and Spicy Glazed Braised Short Ribs. Asian style with Ginger and Soy, topped with Peanuts and Scallions, Dairy Free, Feeds Four
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Arlington
1302 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Short Ribs
|$32.00
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Braised Short Ribs
|$28.95
Panned short ribs in a chianti wild mushroom sauce. Served with creamy spinach mashed potatoes and chef's vegetable selection.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|GF Short Ribs
|$28.95
Boneless, delectable short ribs, braised for 5 hours in a Chianti wine broth sauce. Served with Chef's choice of potato and vegetable.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.