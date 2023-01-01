Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Great American Lobster Roll Co. image

 

Great American Lobster Roll Co. - LBI

210 North Bay Avenue, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$14.00
Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, & Cherry Tomatoes
More about Great American Lobster Roll Co. - LBI
Restaurant banner

CHEESESTEAKS

Neptune Market

8014 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 4.6 (287 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad$13.45
More about Neptune Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

Shrimp Scampi

Muffins

Chili

Walnut Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chai Lattes

Chicken Salad

Penne

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

No reviews yet

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (608 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston