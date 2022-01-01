Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Beach Haven

Go
Beach Haven restaurants
Toast

Beach Haven restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
grilled shrimp, pickled cabbage, mango pico de gallo, avocado, pina colada sauce
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos Entree$18.95
Three soft shell tacos with Cuban marinated shrimp, black bean salsa, salsa verde, shredded cabbage and topped with a fresh lime cream sauce.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
GF Shrimp Tacos (3)$21.95
Spicy sauteed bay shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde and a lime crema.
Choose GF Tortillas
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Two soft tacos with spicy sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde, and lime crema. Served with lime.
More about Wally's Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Beach Haven

French Fries

Pork Chops

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Lobster Rolls

Vodka Pizza

Avocado Toast

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Beach Haven to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Egg Harbor Township

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Barnegat

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Absecon

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Forked River

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Manahawkin

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Seaside Park

Avg 3 (4 restaurants)

Barnegat Light

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Pleasantville

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (516 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (502 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (320 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (687 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston