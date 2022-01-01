Shrimp tacos in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
grilled shrimp, pickled cabbage, mango pico de gallo, avocado, pina colada sauce
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Shrimp Tacos Entree
|$18.95
Three soft shell tacos with Cuban marinated shrimp, black bean salsa, salsa verde, shredded cabbage and topped with a fresh lime cream sauce.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|GF Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$21.95
Spicy sauteed bay shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde and a lime crema.
Choose GF Tortillas
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Two soft tacos with spicy sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde, and lime crema. Served with lime.