Spaghetti in Beach Haven

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom
|Kids Spaghetti & Meatball
|$12.00
|Clams & Spaghetti
|$30.00
local littlenecks, marinara, cherry peppermarinara or classic white
Panzone's Pizza & Pasta
1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven
|Spaghetti & Meatballs
|$19.00
Spaghetti and meatballs served in our homemade classic tomato sauce with meatballs
|Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce
|$16.00
Our Homemade Tomato Sauce made with hearty class tomato sauce prepared with imported ground Italian plum tomatoes, served over spaghetti