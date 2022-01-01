Spaghetti in Beach Haven

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT

1415 Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Spaghetti & Meatball$12.00
Clams & Spaghetti$30.00
local littlenecks, marinara, cherry peppermarinara or classic white
More about RUSSO'S ITALIAN RESTAURANT
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

1106 N Bay Ave, Beach Haven

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$19.00
Spaghetti and meatballs served in our homemade classic tomato sauce with meatballs
Spaghetti & Tomato Sauce$16.00
Our Homemade Tomato Sauce made with hearty class tomato sauce prepared with imported ground Italian plum tomatoes, served over spaghetti
More about Panzone's Pizza & Pasta

