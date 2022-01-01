Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Wally's Restaurant - Surf City

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.95
Spinach, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta, mozzarella, parmesan and cream cheese.
Choose GF Cauliflower crisps.
4 Cheese Spinach Artichoke Dip$12.95
Creamy spinach, artichokes, garlic, red pepper, feta, jack, parmesan and cream cheese. Served with fresh, crispy pita chips.
More about Wally's Restaurant - Surf City
SEAFOOD

Neptune Surfside Grill - 8001 Long Beach Blvd

8001 Long Beach Blvd, Harvey Cedars

Avg 3.6 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$0.00
Not like the big box store! We do it upon with fresh spinach and artichokes swerved with our own toasted breads.
More about Neptune Surfside Grill - 8001 Long Beach Blvd

