Tacos in Beach Haven

Beach Haven restaurants
Beach Haven restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Iron Oak Smokehouse

325 9th Street 23, Beach Haven

Avg 4.6 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Taco$9.50
Thick slice of moist Brisket with Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, & a fresh Peruvian Green Sauce finish in a fluffy Beef Fat Flour Tortilla.
More about Iron Oak Smokehouse
Banner pic

 

Agnello's On The Cove

6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Bout a Southwestern Grain Bowl$13.99
Wild Rice & Quinoa topped with a Black
Bean & Corn Pico de Gallo, Roasted Sweet
Potatoes, Baby Kale, & Cheddar Cheese,
with a side of Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette
More about Agnello's On The Cove
Biggy's Beach Grill image

 

Biggy's Beach Grill

1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken tacos$14.00
jerk chicken, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, bongo sauce
Blackened Mahi taco$17.00
grilled blackened mahi, pickled cabbage, wasabi lime tartar, pico de gallo
Tuna Taco$18.00
rare ahi tuna, pickled cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, wasabi lime tartar
More about Biggy's Beach Grill
Wally's Restaurant image

 

Wally's Restaurant

712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos Entree$18.95
Three soft shell tacos with Cuban marinated shrimp, black bean salsa, salsa verde, shredded cabbage and topped with a fresh lime cream sauce.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
GF Shrimp Tacos (3)$21.95
Spicy sauteed bay shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde and a lime crema.
Choose GF Tortillas
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
Shrimp Tacos$12.95
Two soft tacos with spicy sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde, and lime crema. Served with lime.
More about Wally's Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Dock & Claw Clam Bar

506 Centre Street, Beach Haven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.00
Breaded Cod, pineapple habanero salsa, fresh lime aioli
More about Dock & Claw Clam Bar

