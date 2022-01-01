Tacos in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve tacos
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Iron Oak Smokehouse
325 9th Street 23, Beach Haven
|Brisket Taco
|$9.50
Thick slice of moist Brisket with Pickled Onions, Cotija Cheese, & a fresh Peruvian Green Sauce finish in a fluffy Beef Fat Flour Tortilla.
Agnello's On The Cove
6332 North Long Beach Boulevard, Harvey Cedars
|Taco Bout a Southwestern Grain Bowl
|$13.99
Wild Rice & Quinoa topped with a Black
Bean & Corn Pico de Gallo, Roasted Sweet
Potatoes, Baby Kale, & Cheddar Cheese,
with a side of Chipotle Lime Vinaigrette
Biggy's Beach Grill
1301 Long Beach Blvd, North beach haven
|Jerk Chicken tacos
|$14.00
jerk chicken, shredded cheddar, pico de gallo, bongo sauce
|Blackened Mahi taco
|$17.00
grilled blackened mahi, pickled cabbage, wasabi lime tartar, pico de gallo
|Tuna Taco
|$18.00
rare ahi tuna, pickled cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, wasabi lime tartar
Wally's Restaurant
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Shrimp Tacos Entree
|$18.95
Three soft shell tacos with Cuban marinated shrimp, black bean salsa, salsa verde, shredded cabbage and topped with a fresh lime cream sauce.
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|GF Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$21.95
Spicy sauteed bay shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde and a lime crema.
Choose GF Tortillas
Please choose a cup of soup , house or caesar salad at bottom of entree page to complete your order.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.95
Two soft tacos with spicy sauteed shrimp, tomato, onion, jalapeno, mixed cheese, shredded lettuce. Topped with salsa verde, and lime crema. Served with lime.