Turkey burgers in Beach Haven
Beach Haven restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Wally's - Surf City
Wally's - Surf City
712 Long Beach Blvd, Surf City
|Turkey Burger
|$15.95
Ground turkey, zucchini, carrots, onion, topped with mozzarella cheese & avocado slices. Served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served on a brioche roll.
|Turkey Burger
|$15.95
Ground turkey, zucchini, carrots, onion, topped with mozzarella cheese & avocado slices. Served with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato & red onion. Served on a brioche roll.