Beach House Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

220 Sound Beach Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries$6.00
Lobster Roll$27.00
hand-picked lobster, butter, griddled roll,
french fries
Chicken Teriyaki$25.00
Pan roasted cage-free chicken breast, mixed vegetables, traditional teriyaki sauce, white rice
Beach House Burger$18.00
local grass fed beef, brioche bun, house-smoked bacon, pimento cheese, fried vidalia onions, fries
Plain Angus Burger$14.00
Angus burger, add your favorite topings
Organic Salmon$29.00
teriyaki sauce or lemon butter caper,
mixed vegetables
Fish n" Chips$19.00
jalapeño old bay slaw, creole tartar
KID'S Chicken Teriyaki$13.00
Buffalo Tenders$14.00
Bleu cheese dipping
Kid's Cheeseburger$11.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

220 Sound Beach Ave

Old Greenwich CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

