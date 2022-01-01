Beach House Grill New 2021
Come in and enjoy!
1 Dorne Drive
Popular Items
Location
1 Dorne Drive
Stratford CT
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Little Pub
When you order from Little Pub, get ready for some great food, generous drinks, and an amazingly fun atmosphere. We keep things simple when it comes to having a good time. So join us for a mouthwatering taco or a plate of Fish N Chips, or our award winning Surfside Weekend Brunch.. We’re here to make you feel like family from the moment that you order, so stop on by and make yourself at home.
Winner: Best Lunch 2021 Connecticut Magazine Awards
Cricket Car Hop
Home of the famous Long Dog
PizzaCo
PizzaCo is a craft Neo-Neapolitan pizza restaurant featuring local ingredients, craft beers and artisanal spirits from the nostalgic comfort of our repurposed garages.
Oar & Oak
Come in and enjoy!