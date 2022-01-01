Go
BEACH HOUSE POMPANO

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd



Popular Items

Punaluu Beach Fish Tacos$18.00
Mahi-Mahi blackened, topped with Beach
House slaw, fresh grilled mango
Crispy Mahi Sandwich$20.00
Mahi-Mahi marinated in buttermilk, dredged in seasoned flour, lightly fried, Beach House slaw, remoulade sauce, on a toasted Challah bun
Chicken Cordon-Bleu$18.00
Marinated buttermilk chicken, dredged in
seasoned flour, lightly fried, cherrywood
smoked bacon, honey ham, Swiss cheese,
honey mustard, on poppy seed toasted bread
By The Caesar$14.00
Wood-fire grilled romaine, split and rubbed with house-made dressing, rustic croutons, Parmesan cheese, drizzled with sun-dried tomato oil
BRG Famous Chicken and Kale$17.00
Pulled rotisserie chicken, charred corn, black beans, Parmesan cheese, avocado, tomatoes, corn tortilla, tossed with our famous kale salad
Wings 🔥Honey BBQ🔥$19.00
Seasoned, oven roasted, lightly fried, served with
chipotle ranch and blue cheese dressing
Key Lime Pie$11.00
Side of Fries$8.00
FOLLY BEACH SLIDERS $7 EACH$7.00
A blend of short rib brisket, ground chuck, topped with pimento cheese, caramelized onions, chef's island dressing
SLIDERS $6 EACH
Costa Rican Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Shrimp blackened, topped with Beach
House slaw, fresh mango salsa and Avocado creme
Location

270 N Pompano Beach Blvd

Pompano Beach FL

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
