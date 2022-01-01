Go
50 Beach Hut Deli

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

711 K ST.

Popular Items

Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Fountain Soda$2.50
0-350Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Soda$2.50
0-350 Cal
Chips$2.00
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
711 K ST.

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
