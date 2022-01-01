Go
15 Beach Hut Deli

SALADS • SANDWICHES

6406 Sunrise BLVD

Avg 4.5 (2427 reviews)

Popular Items

Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Tuna Salad$9.95
Tuna, monterey jack cheese, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. 390-410Cal
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Tuna & Cheese
Includes mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Classic Nachos$6.75
Tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, diced tomatoes, red onions, peppers.
1310 Cal
Salami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 380-550Cal/ Regular: 760-1100Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
The Mesa$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal
Location

6406 Sunrise BLVD

Citrus Heights CA

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
