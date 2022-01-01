Go
32 Beach Hut Deli

2 Ritz Carlton Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato Salad$4.95
Fountain Soda$2.50
0-350Cal
Beach Bites$7.95
Toasted garlic french roll, provolone & parmesan cheese. Hot or cold marinara for dipping. 1240Cal
Santa Barbara
Avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 490Cal/ Regular: 980Cal/ Large: 1410Cal/ X-Large: 1900Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Chips$2.00
Hobie
Salami, pastrami, provolone, italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 540Cal/ Regular: 1060Cal/ Large: 1530Cal/ X-Large: 2080Cal
Beach Comber
Choice of two meats and two cheeses, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, lettuce & peperoncinis on a french Roll. Dude: 390-590Cal/ Regular: 780-1120Cal/ Large: 1120-1570Cal/ X-Large: 1520-2160Cal
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Location

2 Ritz Carlton Dr.

Dana Point CA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
