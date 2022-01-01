Go
Toast

48 Beach Hut Deli

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

2210 Taylor Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips$2.00
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Chef's Salad$9.95
Chopped ham, turkey, salami, bacon, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, onions, tomatoes & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 570-580Cal
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Fountain Soda$2.50
0-350Cal
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
See full menu

Location

2210 Taylor Road

Penryn CA

Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loomis Basin Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Located off of Swetzer Road in Loomis, our Taproom location was opened in 2011 and is our original location. We currently offer beer to go in cans, crowlers, growlers and kegs, which may be purchased either through curbside pick up or onsite at our Taproom off Swetzer Road! Check out more info on the Brewery and our other location at www.LoomisBasinBrewing.com!

The Mug

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LBB GastroPub

No reviews yet

ALL ORDERS REQUIRE 30 MIN PREP TIME

High-Hand Olive Oil

No reviews yet

High-Hand Olive Oil Company is home to gourmet oils and vinegars on tap. Visit us Wednesday through Sunday to discover your favorites.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston