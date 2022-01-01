Go
05 Beach Hut Deli

3955 Park Drive #2

Popular Items

Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Santa Cruz
Pastrami, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Provolone added when hot. Dude: 520/550Cal/ Regular: 1020/1080Cal/ Large: 1470/1530Cal/ X-Large: 1990/2110Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
California
Avocado, choice of cheese, mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & spinach on a french roll. Dude: 430-480Cals/ Regular: 860-900Cals/ Large: 1280-1340Cals/ X-Large: 1720-1820Cal
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Sunrise
Ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1240Cal/ X-Large: 1700Cal
Soda$2.75
3955 Park Drive #2

El Dorado CA

Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
