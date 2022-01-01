Go
49 Beach Hut Deli

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

12436 SW Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Skinny Dipper
Roast beef, ground pepper, onions, cheddar & mayo on a toasted french roll. Side of AuJus. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 880Cal/ Large: 1220Cal/ X-Large: 1650Cal
Spicolli
Turkey, cheddar, bacon, ranch & lettuce on a toasted french roll. Dude: 450Cal/ Regular: 840Cal/ Large: 1080Cal/ X-Large: 1530Cal
Surfin' Bird
Turkey, avocado, bacon, cream cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll. Dude: 460Cal/ Regular: 910Cal/ Large: 1310Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Righteous Reuben
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, onions, sauerkraut, mustard, pickles & 1000 Island on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 470Cal/ Regular: 880Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
North Shore
Pastrami, turkey, ham, monterey jack, Italian dressing, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce on a french roll.
Dude: 470cal/ Regular: 920Cal/ Large: 1300Cal/ X-Large: 1770Cal
Cali Caprese$7.95
Melted Monterey Jack, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Tomatoes and Spinach on Toasted Garlic Cheese Bread*. Dude 410Cal/Reg820 Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Malibu$7.75
Pastrami, Swiss, Italian dressing, avocado & mayo on toasted sliced garlic bread*. Dude: 560Cal/ Regular: 1120Cal *Will be prepared on a french roll if ordered in a LG or XL size
Beach Bikini$6.75
Turkey, cream cheese, sunflower seeds, cranberry sauce, spinach, & mayo. Sliced Wheat*. Dude: 420Cal/ Regular: 840Cal *Will be prepared on a wheat roll if ordered in a LG or XL size*
Chips$1.75
140-320Cal/bag
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Location

12436 SW Main St

Tigard OR

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
