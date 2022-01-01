Go
24 Beach Hut Deli

Aloha Shared Daily!!! 🤙🏼🌴🌺

SALADS • SANDWICHES

4878 San Felipe Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1691 reviews)

Popular Items

The Mesa$9.95
Hot or cold grilled chicken, Buffalo wing sauce, monterey jack cheese, blue cheese, crumbles, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions & peperoncinis on your choice of spring mix, romaine, or spinach. 510-520Cal
San Onofre Beach Party$94.95
Bring the party to the office with our classic party box! (Feeds 10-12)
Includes: 5 XL cold gourmet or classic sandwiches of your choice cut into 5 pieces.
Can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!
Tuna & Cheese
Includes mayo, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 360-530Cal/ Regular: 700-1050Cal/ Large: 1040-1480Cal/ X-Large: 1410-2010Cal
Ham & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis, lettuce & cheese. Dude: 270-440Cal/ Regular: 520-820Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large: 1050-1650Cal
Pastrami & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 300-470Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 880-1320Cal/ X-Large: 1200-1800Cal
Super Salad$9.95
Quinoa, edamame, corn, cilantro, & bell pepper mixture topped with avocado, onions, tomatoes & feta cheese on your choice of spring mix, romaine or spinach. Side of Lemon vinaigrette. 300-310Cal
Pleasure Point Picnic$74.95
Grab some friends, a Pleasure Point Picnic, and get outside! (Feeds 6-8).
Includes 3XL gourmet or classic sandos cut into fifths, plus an assortment of chips
Can't decide? Choose variety and leave it up to us!
Roast Beef & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce. Dude: 260-440Cal/ Regular: 600-940Cal/ Large: 770-1210Cal/ X-Large:1050-1650Cal
Turkey & Cheese
Includes mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, onions, peperoncinis & lettuce.
Dude: 250-420 Cal/ Regular: 480-830 Cal/ Large: 710-1150 Cal/ X-Large: 970-1570Cal
Shaka Nachos$3.50
Corn tortilla chips with a side of nacho cheese for dipping. 570cal
Location

4878 San Felipe Rd

San Jose CA

Sunday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
