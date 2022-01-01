Go
Beach Tavern

Waterfront Restaurant || steaks - seafood - raw bar - homemade pasta - pizza

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

33 West Street • $$$

Avg 4.2 (1286 reviews)

Popular Items

CHICKEN EMPANADAS$12.00
HALIBUT$36.00
LOBSTER ROLL$32.00
MEDITERRANEAN OCTOPUS$24.00
BT BURGER$19.00
CHICKEN WINGS$14.00
FISH N CHIPS$28.00
PEPPERONI PIZZA$22.00
SHRIMP COCKTAIL$7.00
FRIED CHICKEN$29.00
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

33 West Street

Monmouth Beach NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
