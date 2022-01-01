Go
Beachcomber

5909 West Lake Road

Popular Items

Grill Burger$6.00
6oz Black angus beef, cooked to order. Add cheese, mushrooms, onions $1 each Add bacon $2
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Buffalo style chicken, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese & bleu cheese in a seasoned tortilla wrap.
Homemade French Fries Large$8.00
Haddock Fish Fry$18.00
Choose beer battered or panko crusted, served with French fries and tartar sauce.
Homemade French Fries Small$5.00
Chicken Fingers$8.00
Choice of Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ or Bleu Cheese dipping Sauce.
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$10.00
Our House Favorite! Grilled chicken, lettuce, onion, salsa, cheddar jack cheese with ranch dressing in a seasoned tortilla wrap.
Location

5909 West Lake Road

Conesus NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
