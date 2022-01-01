Go
Toast

Beach Plum Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

6971 El Camino Real • $$

Avg 4.6 (6287 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Bacon$4.50
Breakfast Sandwich$12.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs, baby spinach, applewood smoked bacon, tomato jam & smoked mozzarella cheese on grilled challah with a choice of breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit medley.
Avocado Toast$9.95
Served on Sadie rose mulitgrain with radishes, pickled red onions, cotija cheese, micro cilantro. Served with a baby spinach salad with fresh orange vinaigrette.
House Roasted Turkey Club$12.95
With applewood smoked bacon, leaf lettuce, sliced tomato & mayo on sadie rose sourdough. Served with choice of organic mixed greens, fresh fruit medley, macaroni salad, house made potato chips or spicy beans.
Kids Pancake
Two kid sized pancakes served with syrup and butter and your choice of side.
Ben's Breakfast Burrito$10.95
Scrambled cage-free eggs with natural cheddar cheese, breakfast potatoes, spicy black beans, and roasted poblano peppers. Served with tomatillo salsa and salsa fresca on the side.
Buttermilk Pancakes$11.95
3 pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup.
Two Eggs Any Style$10.95
2 Farm Fresh cage free eggs any style. Served with breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit medley & choice of coffee cake, muffin or bread.
CYO Omelet$13.95
Choose any five ingredients - each additional item .75. Served with breakfast potatoes or fresh fruit & choice of coffee cake, muffin or bread.
Quinoa & Coconut Porridge$8.95
Served warm with fresh berries.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

6971 El Camino Real

Carlsbad CA

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Black Rail Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

A family friendly neighborhood gathering place that serves affordably priced chef quality fresh food in a relaxed & friendly environment

Giaola Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Welcome to North County’s newest destination for refined dining, where we’re offering a boldly modern take on Italy’s most celebrated dishes. Our master chefs delicately blend time honored traditions with modern innovation. Discover the best of both worlds at Giaola Italian Kitchen!
Conveniently located in downtown Carlsbad, our restaurant’s upscale design provides the ideal atmosphere for an intimate dinner for two, or memorable night out with friends.

Tinleaf Fresh Kitchen Catering

No reviews yet

Use our new online ordering system for pick up catering orders! Recommended for up to 50 guests. We do require 24 hours to get your order together. If you need assistance in any way, please contact the restaurant to get in touch with a sales coordinator.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston