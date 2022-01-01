Go
Beachside Billy's

On the shores of Lake Travis outside of Austin, we are a boutique resort, restaurant and waterpark. Great food, live music and some of the best views in Central Texas

16107 FM 2769

Popular Items

Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
Homemade mac with french fries
Full Order Wings$14.00
10 wings served with celery and your choice of ranch and blue cheese
Beachcomber$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Cheese, bacon, pineapple, avocado and jalapeno ranch. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
Kids Cheese Burger$7.00
The Grazer$11.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
Texas Trio$12.00
Housemade queso, guacamole and salsa served with warm tortilla chips.
Texan$14.00
Choice of 1/2 lb beef patty or grilled chicken breast. Grilled onions, bbq sauce, bacon & cheddar cheese. Served on a Texas-made sweet sourdough bun
Kids Chick Tender$7.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders served with fries
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp$13.00
Five jumbo shrimp paired with jalapeno and wrapped in bacon. Topped with a mango habanero glaze and a side of jalapeno ranch dipping sauce.
California Club$15.00
Smoked turkey with provolone, lettuce, tomato, applewood bacon topped with avocado & honey mustart served on Texas-made sourdough bun
Leander TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
