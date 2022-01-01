Go
Beachwood

Come in and enjoy!

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Roasted Root Vegetable and Farro Salad$14.00
Smoked feta, arugula, orange segments, and almonds. Served with a toasted cumin vinaigrette on the side and a cornbread muffin.
Crispy Cauliflower$9.00
Chili dusted cauliflower florets served with Tabasco sweet and sour sauce.
Lena's Famous Fried Pickles$7.75
Served with chili buttermilk dipping sauce.
BBQ Chicken Nachos$11.00
Smoked chicken, BBQ sauce, melted aged Tillamook cheddar, chili cream, guacamole, and smoked tomato salsa.
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Guilded Together 4-Pack 16oz CANS$14.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Guilded Together is a celebration of craft beer across Orange County, and we're honored to release our own take on the ubiquitous India Pale Ale brew.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.75
North Carolina-style, dipped in our red wine vinegar BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw. Served on a pretzel bun.
Fried Green Tomato Sandwich$14.50
Swiss cheese, basil, mixed field greens, balsamic and Tabasco vinaigrette. Served on a potato roll.
4pc Smoked Cheddar Cornbread$4.00
Amalgamator 4-Pack 16oz CANS$13.99
WEST COAST-STYLE IPA- 7.1% ABV
Amalgamator is a dynamic West Coast-style India pale ale that’s delightfully light in body and bursting with unique aromas and flavors. A massive dry hop charge of Mosaic hops lays down an aromatic amalgam of passion fruit, blueberry, dank resin, and citrus notes.
Location

210 E. 3rd St. Unit A

Long Beach CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
