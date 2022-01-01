Beachwood sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Beachwood

The Last Page image

 

The Last Page

100 Park Avenue Suite 128, Orange Village

No reviews yet
ROASTED CARROTS$12.00
carrot-coconut puree, argentinian-spiced almonds
BROKEN EGG FRIED RICE$18.00
kimchi, spinach, egg yolk GF
TRUFFLE ORECCHIETTE$24.00
pecorino, garlic, black truffle cream
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton

28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood

Avg 4.3 (327 reviews)
Smoked Turkey$9.95
provolone, lettuce, honey mustard
Asian Chicken$11.15
roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles, carb-free asian dressing
Mediterranean$10.25
kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons
BOMBA Taco + Bar image

TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

BOMBA Taco + Bar

2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood

Avg 4.3 (2092 reviews)
Korean Surf & Turf~$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
The Plant Daddy~$5.50
Plant based "chorizo", pickled onions, mushrooms, pickled shishitos, cheesy soft & crunchy shell with cilantro pesto
Yucca Fries~$5.00
served with roasted garlic pasilla aioli
On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries image

 

On the Rise Artisan Breads and Pastries

3441 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights

No reviews yet
