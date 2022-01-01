Beachwood sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Beachwood
The Last Page
100 Park Avenue Suite 128, Orange Village
|Popular items
|ROASTED CARROTS
|$12.00
carrot-coconut puree, argentinian-spiced almonds
|BROKEN EGG FRIED RICE
|$18.00
kimchi, spinach, egg yolk GF
|TRUFFLE ORECCHIETTE
|$24.00
pecorino, garlic, black truffle cream
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Stone Oven Bakery & Cafe at Eton
28601 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey
|$9.95
provolone, lettuce, honey mustard
|Asian Chicken
|$11.15
roasted chicken, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, chow mein noodles, carb-free asian dressing
|Mediterranean
|$10.25
kalamata olive, feta, roasted red pepper, cherry tomato, cucumber, homemade croutons
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
BOMBA Taco + Bar
2101 Richmond Road, Beachwood
|Popular items
|Korean Surf & Turf~
|$5.50
Bulgogi marinated beef, dragon shrimp, kale kimchi, chili lime cucumbers
|The Plant Daddy~
|$5.50
Plant based "chorizo", pickled onions, mushrooms, pickled shishitos, cheesy soft & crunchy shell with cilantro pesto
|Yucca Fries~
|$5.00
served with roasted garlic pasilla aioli